Pranab Mukherjee made special place in hearts of Bangladesh’s people: FM









Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.





"Pranab Mukherjee was a genuine friend of Bangladesh. He made a special place in the hearts of people in Bangladesh for his commitment towards peace, development and welfare of Bangladesh," Dr Momen said in a message.





The Foreign Minister had the opportunity to get in touch with Mukherjee when he was Commerce Minister of India in 1973-1974 and he traveled various places in Dhaka with Mukherjee in at that time.





Dr Momen said as a Foreign Minister, he first visited India and met Mukherjee at his residence along with his wife.





Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen met former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday, Feb 9, 2019.File photo





During the visit, the Foreign Minister paid respect to Mukherjee for being awarded with Bharat Ratna and invited him on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasin to visit Bangladesh to participate Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations. He accepted the invitation.





In a separate message, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.





Both the Foreign Minister and State Minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, who had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month, died on Monday. He was 84 .





"With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

