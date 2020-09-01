Increase technology use in power sector to ensure transparency: Nasrul





State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has asked his ministry officials to increase the use of technology to ensure transparency and accountability in the power sector.





“The use of modern technology in the power sector will ensure customer satisfaction by improving the service quality,” he said while inaugurating Smart Prepayment Meter Installation West Zone Power Distribution Company in Jashore virtually from his ministry.





The launching of smart prepaid metre in Jashore city will give consumers immense freedom about power consumption, he said adding, “The use of electricity will be under the control of consumers.”





He directed the officials concerned to take steps for the proper installation of underground cable, smart grid lines in Jashore and proper utilization of the existing resources.





Officials said the number of subscribers in Jashore is 90,430 while the initial target for the installation of the proposed prepaid metres is 48,509.





They said the use of prepaid metres will allow consumers to use electricity as per their budget and they will get one percent rebate on their net electricity bill.





No security deposit will be required in the case of a new connection and the recharge process is also very simple, they said.





Held with Deputy Commissioner of Jashore Md Tamizul Islam Khan in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP and Managing Director of West Zone Power Distribution Company Md Shafiq Uddin.













