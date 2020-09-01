Covid-19: Bangladesh sees less than 2,000 cases in a day





Health authorities of the country detected 1,950 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after testing 12,209 samples in the last 24 hours.





Besides, 4,316 people died of coronavirus infection till Tuesday morning with the death of 35 more patients in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.37 percent.





So far, 2,08,177 patients have been identified in the country since March 8 after testing 15,62,415 samples.





The daily infection rate declined to 15.7 percent and among the total tested population 20.16 percent have turned out to be Covid-19 positive.





The country saw the recovery of new 3,290 Covid-19 patients during the period which boosted the number of total recoveries across the country to 2,08,177.





A press release sent by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) provided the latest information and also confirmed that the recovery rate has climbed to 66.1 percent.





Among the new deceased, 29 are above 50 years, five between 31 and 50 years and another victim aged between 21 and 30 years.





Since March 18, 2,083 have died in Dhaka, 939 in Chattogram, 290 in Rajshahi, 359 in Khulna, 168 in Barishal, 192 in Sylhet, 194 in Rangpur and 91 have died in Mymensingh division.





Across the country, 19,937 people are put in isolation and 52,015 people are quarantined at present.

