Adieu, Pranab Mukherjee

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, paid the last respect to Pnanab Mukherjee by placing a wreath at his portrait before the funeral. -Agency



India bid a tearful adieu to former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. The funeral of former Indian President and veteran politician Pranab Mukherjee was held with full state honor in New Delhi Tuesday afternoon.





The mortal remains of the late President was taken to Lodhi road crematorium in the city for last rites in a hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage by following the Covid-19 protocol.





The former president died on Monday at an army hospital here after fighting for life for the last 21 days from August 10 following a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. Since then, Mr. Mukherjee, who was also Covid-19 positive, was in deep coma. Earlier in the day, his body was kept at his official residence in 10 Rajaji Marg in Delhi from 9.15 am to 10.15 am to pay last respects by the official dignitaries. President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his residence and paid their last respects to the former president by placing wreaths at his portrait.





After the president and the prime minister, other ministers and dignitaries paid their last tributes to the former president.





They included Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of the three armed services.





Former President of Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi also visited Mr. Mukherjee's residence and paid tribute to him. Besides, the Congress has postponed its election rally in Bihar for next three days paying respect for Pranab Mukherjee.





Apart from the official dignitaries, an hour time was given to general public to pay homage to the late president.





Meanwhile, the Indian government announced a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Mukherjee, a recipient of the country's highest civilian award "Bharat Ratna" and a towering statesman admired across party lines, from August 31 to September 6.





Besides, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday adopted an obituary reference condoling the sad demise of Pranab Mukherjee. "The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India," the resolution said.





It said, "In his passing away, the country has lost a distinguished leader and an outstanding parliamentarian".





Mr. Mukherjee, the 13th President of India was a man of unparalleled experience in governance who served as Union Foreign, Defence, Commerce and Finance Minister.





"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.





A seven-time parliamentarian and recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, Pranab Mukherjee was one of the most admired and respected political figures.







Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid last respect to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee before his funeral.



Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, showed the last respect to Mukherjee by placing a wreath at his portrait before the funeral.



The High Commissioner also talked to Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Mukherjee, and conveyed the Prime Minister's condolences to her family.



Mukherjee's body was taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for people to pay their last respects.



His funeral took place on Tuesday with full military honours.



The former Indian President died on Monday at the age of 84, weeks after his brain surgery.



The government of India and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.



Sheikh Hasina, in her message earlier, recalled Mukherjee's 'outstanding' and 'unforgettable' contribution to the 1971 Liberation War as a politician and real well-wisher. "I always recall with profound respect his invaluable contributions to our Liberation War," she said.



She said Pranab Mukherjee always provided his support to her family while they were in exile in India after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975.



"In such a bad time, he always enquired about my family and stood beside my younger sister Sheikh Rehana and us in any necessity. Pranab Mukherjee provided cooperation and courage even after our return to Bangladesh," she said.



"He (Pranab Mukherjee) is our guardian and family friend. He always gave courage to us in any crisis," the PM added.



"With his death, India lost a wise and patriotic leader, while Bangladesh a close person," she said.



Terming Pranab Mukherjee a celebrated politician of this sub-continent, she said he will remain alive as a glittering star in the politics of the sub-continent.



Sheikh Hasina prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.











Leave Your Comments