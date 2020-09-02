Women in Kashmir are now living a happier life than ever

Kashmiri women are leading a more delightful life after the nullification of Article 370.





Women in Kashmir are now probably the happiest women in India. They are now free from the patriarchal laws which were preventing them from choosing life partners as per their choice. They have now got the rights of education, rights of job and rights of property like any other states of India. They got these rights after the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, 2019.





The changes came overnight and dramatically to these Kashmiri women. Till Aug 4, 2019, if a Kashmiri woman wanted to marry a person from other state, the rights of her inherited property would have gone. But within 24 hours, the fear and doubts over losing the rights of inherited property went way. Now they would not be deprived from properties even after marrying a person from other state. They can now handover property to the successor without any hazards.





Under the article 35A, the state government had the power to take decision over allowing a person to stay in the state permanently. Only permanent residents had the rights of property in the state. Abolition of article 35A has empowered the women to sell and purchase property in the state. Earlier, this power was being enjoyed by the male citizens only. Today, Kashmiri women are enjoying an independent life with holding their heads high.





Abrogation of Article 370 has untied the chain of bondage to the women in Kashmir who were in the most disadvantage section. Post abrogation, women can take part in the mainstream politics and play an important role in the socio-economic development of the area. Govt is providing all kind of supports to these women who are coming out for political career. Besides, defying the threat of militancy, women are coming out for helping the poor and distressed people in the state through voluntary organizations. They have now become the face of humanitarian assistance to the distressed people.





The scrapping of Article 370 was a turning point in the empowerment of women in Kashmir. The newly formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is benefitted from various policies of the Central government which have been successfully implemented in the other states. The Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya scheme, Sakhshat Bharat Mission Programme, Beti Bachao Beti Padao, Mid-Day Meal schemes are focused on the promotion of girls’ education, offering equal opportunities and removal of gender disparities. The girls in Kashmir are receiving quality education. The freedom they deserve to grab opportunities for a successful life are gradually coming their way. A change is required within the women to understand their importance in the society.





Introducing the Abrogation Bills on 5 August 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament, “Daughters of the state marrying outside the state lose their rights to property”. It is so discriminatory to women and their children. Schedule Caste and Tribe people have been discriminated against and have been deprived of reservation to political offices. In his address to the nation on 8 August, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the discrimination against women and said: “Daughters of J&K were deprived of the rights that other daughters had in the rest of the states.”





Strangely, the Muslim women in J&K were treated under a Sharia Legislation, and from marriage to divorce to owning of any properties and conjugal dispute they were deprived of receiving justice by the laws. The neutering of Article 370 has ensured justice to these women as well like all other women in India.





Independent India, over the decades, saw a revolution in the way an average Indian woman was perceived in the society. But the same change did not take place in Kashmir. By the time of onset of militancy in 1989, the women of Kashmir suffered and their empowerment saw a steady decline. Islamic terrorism which spread widely in the Kashmir Valley and beyond had a huge role to play in this decline. There have been multiple instances where militants have tried to suppress women who were bold enough to aspire for a better future. They have used force and violence to either threaten or even kill women who were a source of motivation to young girls of Kashmir.





In January 2011, two sisters Arifa and Akhtar from Sopore were shot dead by LeT militants for working as informants only because they had a mobile phone in their hand. The two girls were poor and helped their parents in running their household. The killing was targeted to inflict fear among the girls of Kashmir and to prevent them from aligning with the security forces. On 16 April 2019, Khushboo Jan, Special Police Officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead at close range near her house at around 1440 hours at Vehil village of Shopian District.







The incident was a reminder from the terrorist group about the fate of women who wish to pursue a career and move ahead in life. These incidents are just a few from many more such examples from Kashmir. Numerous cases of domestic violence and rape by militants and extremists have gone unheard in the Valley for decades. After decades of suppression, Kashmiri women started realizing the unfair treatment they had received from the society as well as their households.



The writer is a Copy Editor of The Asian Age.



Leave Your Comments