Diner Sheshe





"2 hours into being a new mother, I found out that Amelia had a cleft palate and a genetic abnormality- only 1 in over 50,000 had her condition. I was scared of what life would be like...what Amelia's future would be like; I was a new mother with no idea of the medical world! But I was never sad that she wasn't 'normal'.







I'd grown up visiting kids with disabilities at an orphanage, and their differences were normal to me so it was easier for me to accept Amelia's condition. Still, the first time my husband and I brought her home, we were petrified. She had medical equipment and conditions that we needed to figure out.







We visited countless doctors but no one could tell us what was in store for us. Every second of our day was dedicated to getting Amelia the therapy she needed. But I couldn't even breastfeed her- she had to be fed through a tube. I stopped eating everything that she was allergic to so that I could pump milk for her.





Amelia also underwent 3 major surgeries. She even lost her heartbeat 3 times and my husband and I had to give CPR at home while waiting for the paramedics. Seeing life leave her body was unbearable, but my husband was my rock. He took care of me postpartum.







This one time, I was sitting by the door wondering how to get through our situation- I was just so overwhelmed. But he gave me my space and said, 'No matter what happens, we'll get through it together.'







I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders, but when Amelia smiled at me for the first time and recognized who I was- I felt no greater joy. That small moment was a huge milestone for us. And when she took her first step without her walker and drank her first sip of water without a tube- we both cried. (excerpt)



Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments