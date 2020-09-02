Worldwide waffling





Two Labor heavyweights have slammed the Coalition for exploiting the coronavirus crisis to attack compulsory superannuation. Amid heated public debate over the future of compulsory employer contributions, former prime ministers Paul Keating and Kevin Rudd held simultaneous press conferences on Monday afternoon, to accuse the Liberal Party of using the crisis as cover to realise its ambition of dismantling superannuation. The Superannuation Guarantee (SG) is legislated to rise from 9.5 per cent of wages to 12 per cent by July 2025, starting with a 0.5 percentage point rise in July 2021.









The number of Covid-19 patients with unclear infection routes is rising in South Korea, with the authorities failing to identify the source in more than a fifth of cases confirmed in the past two weeks, health authorities said on Monday (Aug 31).According to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the infection route in 22.7 per cent of the 4,432 cases confirmed in the two-week period starting Aug 18 remains unclear.





The figure is the highest seen since the authorities began compiling related data in April, and poses a major risk to the country's quarantine efforts, which rely heavily on contact tracing.As of midnight on Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea stood at 19,947?with 248 individuals being confirmed positive on Sunday.









Lenovo on Monday introduced its next-generation of hardware products, which includes the ultra-slim Yoga Slim 9i laptop featuring a leather cover, Tab 11 Pro tablet with an OLED display and Smart Clock Essential, among others. Typically, Lenovo holds a press event to announce its holiday lineup.





However, this time due to coronavirus pandemic, the announcement was made through a press release.The latest edition to the Yoga lineup is the Yoga Slim 9i as well as the Yoga 9i 2-in-1.











Nearly 30 lakh students on the verge of adulthood are learning an important lesson in India today: don't let a government become too powerful. Their teacher is the Narendra Modi government.When a government becomes too powerful, it stops listening to the people. It looks the other way.





Aspiring to become doctors and engineers through two of the biggest, toughest entrance exams anywhere in the world - NEET and JEE - these students are astounded today to see that the Modi government doesn't even want to have a dialogue with them. It's my way or highway. Whether you take the exam this year or next year, the JEE-NEET 2020 will not be further postponed.





