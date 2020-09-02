Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan joins as BUET Pro-VC



With the approval of President of Bangladesh and the Chancellor of BUET Circular issued by the Department of Secondary and Higher Education of the Ministry of Education Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for four years. He joined as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BUET on Tuesday.





Prof. Abdul Jabbar Khan from Rajshahi Cadet College secured ninth position in SSC examination in 1983 and eighth position in HSC examination in 1985. He received his B. Sc. in Civil Engineering from BUET in 1992 with secured ninth position and joined his department as a lecturer in the same year.





He received his masters degree in 1995 and went to the United Kingdom in 1996 to pursue a PhD from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland on a Commonwealth Scholarship. After obtaining his degree, he returned to the country in 1999 and rejoined BUET. He obtained his post doctoral degree in 2013 from the same university.

