Plaintiff testifies against Papia, husband in arms case

Shamima Nur Papia



The plaintiff in an arms case against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon on Tuesday testified in the court against the accused.





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) DAD Shafikul Islam submitted his deposition as 2nd prosecution witness in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes and was cross-examined afterwards by the defence. The court then adjourned the hearing till today (September 2), reports BSS.





The court on August 23 framed charges in the case and set today to start recording deposition of the prosecution witnesses.Investigation officer (IO) and RAB Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman filed charge-sheet against the couple in the case on June 29, making 12 people witnesses.





Earlier on February 22, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Papia and her husband, along with two of their accomplices, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and cash.





RAB later raided their two luxurious flats in the capital's Indira Road area and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor and Taka 58.41 lakh in cash, among other things.

