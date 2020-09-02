BITAC formulates Master Plan 2030

Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) held a seminar recently discussing different ways to push forward the country's industrial sector.



Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) held a seminar on 23 August 2020. Industry Ministry's Secretary KM Ali Azam attended the seminar as chief guest. Dr. Mafizur Rahman, Director General of BITAC has formulated Visionary Master Plan 2030 to revolutionize the industrial sector of Bangladesh.





The speakers at the seminar laid emphasis on the country's industrial sector for the implementation of Vision 2021 and Vision 2041. The discussants said that BITAC can generate skilled human resource who can contribute for further progress of the industrial arena.





Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Industry State Minister Kamal Ahmed Mojumder spoke high of the Master Plan 2030 which was made by the Director General of BITAC Dr. Mafizur Rahman.





Industry Ministry's Secretary KM Ali Azam expressed hope that BITAC will turn out to be a world-class and talent-based organization if the Visionary Master Plan 2030 is properly materialized.





