IBCCI condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death



India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) has condoled the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, all directors and members of IBCCI have mourned Pranab Mukherjee's death.





Abdul Matlub Ahmad stated in a condolence message on Tuesday that Pranab Mukherjee was Bangladesh's close ally. Pranab Mukherjee played a vital role in favour of Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971, Abdul Matlub Ahmad further said. According to the IBCCI President, Pranab Mukherjee greatly cooperated with Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana while they were in exile in India following the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Abdul Matlub Ahmad added that India lost an esteemed and patriotic leader through the demise of Pranab Mukherjee while Bangladesh lost a tested and proven friend. Pranab Mukherjee will remain an ever-shining star in the hearts of the people of the subcontinent.





Pranab Mukherjee contributed to the growth of commercial ties between India and Bangladesh, Abdul Matlub Ahmad remarked. Abdul Matlub Ahmad conveyed earnest wishes for the eternal peace of Pranab Mukherjee's departed soul and expressed compassion to his bereaved family.

