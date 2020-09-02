BIDA working to build developed Bangladesh



Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is working to build a developed Bangladesh through ensuring investment friendly environment for both local and foreign investors.





This was stated on Tuesday by BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam during a discussion with reporters on the occasion of the '4th anniversary of BIDA' at BIDA headquarters in the city, said a press release.





Following the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for rapid investment in Bangladesh, Sirajul Islam said BIDA was established on September 1, 2016 by integrating the Board of Investment and the Privatization Commission.





"BIDA was established to accelerate economic activities and attract local and foreign investment. BIDA has been working towards this goal since its establishment. The main task of BIDA is to facilitate local and foreign investors to build a developed Bangladesh by providing fast quality international investment services and maximum investment friendly environment," he added.







The BIDA chief highlighted the progress and achievements of BIDA and said, "BIDA is preparing to provide effective one stop service through multiple meetings, seminars, roundtable meetings and workshops with the concerned ministries." "A target has been set to provide 154 services from 35 organisations through one-stop service center. BIDA is already providing 21 services through OSS and 16 more services will be added to the list soon", he added.

