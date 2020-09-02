Bashundhara Group extends support to Army's Jolshiri Project

Jolshiri Abashon Project Chairman Maj Gen Md Abu Sayed Siddique and Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan signing an agreement on behalf of the respective sides in the presence of Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka Can



Bashundhara Group, a leading industrial and business conglomerate in the country, will provide overall support to the development work of the Bangladesh Army's Jolshiri Abashon Project. In this regard, an agreement was signed at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Monday.







Jolshiri Abashon Project Chairman Maj Gen Md Abu Sayed Siddique and Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan signed the agreement on behalf of the respective sides in the presence of Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed.







Bashundhara Group has already provided 2,600 bighas of land considering the priority of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make the project a success. It was said at the function that Bashundhara Group will assist expansion and development of Jolshiri Abashon Project. Bashundhara Group and Jolshiri will jointly set up a large mosque in the project area and will also work on beautification of the project.





Expressing his reaction at the signing ceremony, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan said: "We are happy to support on behalf of Bashundhara Group the expansion and development of the Bangladesh Army's Jolshiri Abashon Project." "I hope the implementation of the project will be complete within the stipulated time through joint efforts" he added.





On the occasion, Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed said the Army and Bashundhara Group would cooperate with each other in the interest of the projects. He commended the Bashundhara Group for its overall support from outset of the project and especially thanked Chairman of the Group Ahmed Akbar Sobhan.







Quarter Master General of Bangladesh Army Lieutenant General Md Shamsul Haque, Bash-undhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir, Bashun-dhara Group Senior Executive Director Liakat Hossain, Rongdhanu Group Chairman Rafiqul Islam Rafiq and senior officials from both sides were present.







