Who can forget the melodies songs composed by Nadeem-Shravan from the film 'Saajan', a music album that became the highest-selling of 1991. Whether it is "Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai" or "Bahut Pyar Karte Hain" songs which are still the top choice of 90's music by the young generation. On Sunday, the film completed 29 years and Madhuri Dixit shared the news on social media while remembering this beautiful triangular love story.

