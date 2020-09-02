Saif Ali was attacked by a guy for a strange reason



While talking about various experiences, Saif Ali Khan said that long back he had been to a night club in Delhi, where a guy came to him and asked Saif to dance with his girlfriend! To this Saif said, "I don't want to do that,' and he said 'you have got a million dollars face,' which I really loved and passed a smile, even though it's probably not true, and he said, 'I am going to F**k it up for you, and then he hit me with a whiskey glass on my forehead and we got into a fight."





