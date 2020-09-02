Jason Momoa reacts to Metallica's S&M2 album



The 'Aquaman' star, Jason Momoa could not hold his excitement as he unveiled the special edition 'S&M2 boxset' by Metallica. Jason Momoa is known for being a hardcore fan of the heavy metal group Metallica and the actor uploaded the unboxing video on his Instagram.







The advance copy of the 'S&M2 boxset' included four LPs, two CDs, and a blu-ray documentary of the band's 2019 concerts with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. The actor stated in his Instagram video that, "If you're a Metallica fan, you're a Jason Momoa fan; If you're a Jason Momoa fan, you're a Metallica fan." "I got a really special present in the mail and I just want to show you some of it.





It's got everything in it, man. It's amazing," Momoa added. Joking about the fact that he wanted to show some of his favorite scenes before the film's release on Friday 28 August, he said: "What are they going to do, sue me? It's Metallica! If they sued me I'd be like, 'Dude! Metallica sued me! So rad!"







Leave Your Comments