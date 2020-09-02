Adele creates cultural appropriation controversy



"Hello" singer Adele has gotten herself embroiled in a controversy after posting an Instagram wearing Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle.Adele is sporting a bikini top, large gold jewelry, yellow feathers, and black and white leggings. The singer holds onto the Jamaican flag while braiding her hair in Bantu knots, reported by E!News.





"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London" she captioned the image, referencing the carnival that typically takes place during this time as a way to celebrate Caribbean culture and cultural diversity. The post has gained a lot of attention, garnering over 4 million likes.





The reactions range from celebrity support to accusations of cultural appropriation.Some of her star supporters include actress Lisa Rinna, who wrote, "You just broke that internet Henny.Model Naomi Campbell shared some hearts and Jamaican flags.





Journalist Ernest Owens tweeted, "If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it."





Some cheered Adele on in the comment section for cultural appreciation: "Ppl don't know what cultural appropriation is, she's obviously celebrating a Carribbean festival, in an appropriate outfit for that festival. She's not wearing Bantu knots and feathers to go to the beach because it's really fashionable," user @kyrstldp wrote.









---Agencies

