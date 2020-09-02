Model, actress Loren commits suicide



A female model-actress named Loren Mendes allegedly committed suicide on Sunday morning following a quarrel with her parents in Kalachandpur area of Gulshan.





The deceased was 26. Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gulshan division police, said that after getting information from the family, police rushed there to find her body hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom in Kalachandpur at around 7:00am.







The body was sent to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead and sent her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. "She may have committed suicide due to an altercation with her parents,'" Sudip Kumar Chakraborty added.







The model last attended the shooting of the drama Troll on August 27. She was seen quite normal during the shooting. Police sources said Loren's parents did not approve of her love affair.







The model had recurring quarrels with them and committed suicide, wrapping a scarf around her neck and hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room. At the time, her mother was out of the house and her father took her down before informing the police.

