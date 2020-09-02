Bangladeshi starrer HBO series 'Invisible Stories' gains acclaim



Young Bangladeshi actor Sudip Biswas gained acclaim earlier this year by starring in the world-famous HBO channel's series 'Invisible Stories'. When the teaser was released, he came to the discussion.





This is the artiste's first work on international level. This time, the series has won the title of the best drama at the Singapore-based 'The Content Asia Awards'.





Sudip Biswas said, "Content Asia has been rewarding Asian content on merit for a long time. This time, for the first time, the most watched and acclaimed dramas in Asia have been given special prizes in the Covid-19 epidemic.







The series I starred in won the Best Drama award. I never thought my first job at the international level would be the best and most rewarding. I am grateful to HBO, Director Lar Xian and the whole of Invisible Stories."





After Invisible Stories, Deep has received several more international job offers. However, he has not signed a contract with anyone yet, he said.





Deep added that he has acted in a story in the six-episode series called 'Invisible Stories'. The series has been airing on US-based HBO Max since August.





Deep was involved in stage plays at the beginning of his career. He worked on small screen and big screen, later on. His movie 'Mission Extreme' are awaiting release. He is also starring in Hridi Haque's government-sponsored film '1971 Shei Shob Din'.





Leave Your Comments