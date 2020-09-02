Omar Sani's 3 decades in acting



Popular film actor Omar Sani has been passing three decades of his acting career. He was the popular hero of 90s. Later, he also acted in role of villain in films. According to Sani, he took part in shooting of Sheikh Nazrul Islam's 'Chander Alo', Fakhrul Hasan Boiragi's 'Agnipoth' and Aftab Khan Tulu's 'Aamar Jaan' at a time but 'Chander Alo' released at first. That film was super hit during that time.





A play-back song of that film 'Tumi aamar chand ami chander-e alo' is still popular to all. Before 'Chander Alo', Sani was confirmed to act in film 'Sujon Banshi' but this was not made so, director Darashiko gave the chance Omar Sani to act in 'Chander Alo'.





While sharing his feelings to cross three decades of his acting career in movies Omar Sani said, "I am grateful to Allah first and then my parents to come in this world. I am grateful to my mentor film director Sheikh Nazrul Islam and director Darashiko. Later, I am also grateful to respected directors Delwar Jahan Jhontu, AJ Mintu and Gazi Mazharul Anwar, actor Rajib, directors Nur Hossain Bolai and Uttam Akash, among others. I am also grateful to actress Shabana Apa.







Viewers' loves are my great achievement in my acting career. I have a pain in my mind. When I started acting I acted in several numbers of good story based films but during those days there was stop to give National Film Awards. Later, when I started acting villain roles same thing also happened. Then my daughter's request I stopped to act in villain role. Basically I want to work in film like 'Abar Tora Manush Ho'."







As villain, Omar Sani first acted in film 'Ora Dalal'. He was born in Keraniganj but his hometown is Gournadi of Barishal. Imran is his nickname. Director Jalal Uddin Rumi gave his name Omar, while he himself named Sani.





Omar Sani also said to act in his debut film 'Chander Alo', he did not get any remuneration. The film was commercially successful but he didn't get something. He got Tk 50,000 for acting in film 'Agnipoth'. He acted in 170 films till now.

