Nadia to work in seven new drama serials



Popular face of the drama arena is Nadia Ahmed. Only Nadia is now regular in acting regarding her contemporary actors who started their careers with her. Many of her contemporary actors already quitted acting. Somebody is irregular in acting. Somebody became busy with their family lives after getting married while some others are staying abroad now.





From the beginning of her career, Nadia is acting with clean image. During corona from June 4, she started acting again. With the interests of directors Nadia are working in seven new drama serials. Of those, two serials will telecast from today while another will start from September. She has already taken part in shooting of four serials.





Nadia said that from Monday Niaz Mahbub directed serial 'Sottyopurer Nittyodin' started to telecast on BTV. From today Anonno Emon's serial 'Family Fantasy' will go on air on that channel.





Nadia took part in shooting of Kaiser Ahmed and Al Hajen's serial Golmal, Tushar Khan's 'Sonkote Sonkot', Imran Howlader's 'Village Hottogol' and Sajin Ahmed Babu's serial 'Corporate Bhalobasa'. From this month Nadia will start shooting of serial 'Bahana', which will be directed by Faridul Hasan, she also said.





While talking about acting in new seven serials Nadia said, "In fact, during lockdown I started shooting in the beginning of June with fear. Alhamdulillah, I remain well now and also working. During this time I got many offers to work but for me I agreed to those works which stories and characters were liked by me.





I am really satisfied with my roles in the serials where I am working now. I am grateful to directors for keeping confidence on me. I am also grateful to the viewers by whom I get inspiration to work."





