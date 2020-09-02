Bangladesh to play two series against New Zealand next year



Bangladesh is all set to play two series against New Zealand next year after those were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, BSS report.







New Zealand was due to be in Bangladesh in this year's August-September for two-match Test series. Those two Tests were the part of ICC World Test Championship. On the other hand as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Bangladesh was also scheduled to visit New Zealand for a three-match T20 series.







Those two series were finally rescheduled, said BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.The Tigers will visit New Zealand for a series, comprising T20 and ODIs in February next year while New Zealand will visit Bangladesh in June-July next year.





"We have an agreement with the New Zealand Cricket Board that we will confirm the series in the middle of next year," he said on Tuesday. "One of the four series that New Zealand Cricket has mentioned is our tour in New Zealand. It will be in February next year, that's the plan. "





Bangladesh also saw a postponement of four series against- Pakistan, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Australia due to the pandemic that left the whole world standard.BCB CEO however is hopeful that those series will be held later.





"You know we have four series postponed against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Ireland. Outside of that there was one Test left, which is with Pakistan. Since it's just one Test, we'll need a short-term window. We hope to fix this in consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board," he remarked.





"We will try to make the Australia series at a convenient time. In fact, it would not be possible if Australia is not available. So the series has to be confirmed within the stipulated time, and also the ICC has the stipulated time frame. We have also a series against Ireland which is part of one-day championship and ICC also has a plan in this regard."

Leave Your Comments