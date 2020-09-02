Mushy stands beside 300 flood victims

The Mushfiqur Rahim Foundation, owned by the senior national cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, has distributed relief items among 300 flood-affected families in Sariakandi, Bogra. -Facebook



Cricketers stood up to the occasion and contributed open heartedly to buckle up the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic during lockdown period. At a time when funds were critical to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh famed cricketers auctioned their prized possessions to generate money and donate it to combat COVID-19 efforts.







Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was amongst many cricketers who have done his bit in the fight against the deadly virus. Even Mushy is lauded for his generosity shown towards the hapless cricketers as well as the poor people. He have been in the forefront to help vulnerable people. Recently Mushy has extended his helping hand to 300 flood victims.





The Mushfiqur Rahim Foundation has distributed relief items among the flood-affected families in Sariakandi Upazila, Bogra, Mushfiqur's own district. Mushfiqur confirmed the matter on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday. "As far as the eye goes, just water and water. Green palms on the horizon are visible. Sailing boats and fishing boats sailing across the river filled with youth. While it is dazzling beauty for visitors, it's an agony for people living on both sides of the river.







Flood tormented them at a time when coronavirus kept them at bay and ruined the rhythm of normal life. All the crops, the houses are under water. The people who have been working hard forever are helpless today," Mushfiqur wrote in a post on facebook."It is my responsibility to stand beside these helpless people. That's why I tried to send them some love and respect from Mushfiqur Rahim Foundation"





"Alhamdulillah, couple of days ago, my dream project Mushfiqur Rahim Foundation officially started. It's journey by distributing relief materials among 300 flood-affected families in Bohail Village and Dharabharsha Char under Bohail Union of Sariakandi Upazilla in Bogra District. I express my love and respect to the volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Bogra Unit for the smooth conduct of all relief work." Mushfiq concluded.





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) started the individual practice session for the players in July where wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been practicing individually from the beginning of BCB's program.







Mushfiqur Rahim who had to go for his hometown Bogra for some personal reason but he continued individual training at Bogra's Shaheed Chandu Stadium. The individual training is continuing at seven venues across the country where Bogra's Shaheed Chandu Stadium is one of the seven venues.





Mushfiqur, the wicket-keeper batsman was the first player to request BCB to arrange outdoor training. Considering that the players found it tough to do bowling and batting at home, he raised his voice. After BCB rejected his plea, given the magnitude of the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Mushfiqur rented a ground in Badda to have his practice.





Later when the BCB decided to organize individual training programmes in accordance with the standard health protocol, Mushfiqur moved to Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to continue his practice.





BCB said the individual training programmer will be continued until the management announced any date for the conditioning camp for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. The Bangladesh team will set up their main conditioning camp in Sri Lanka.





The Tigers are set to leave the country for the Island nation on September 23 or 24. They will play three Test matches there, which are the part of ICC World Test Championship. Even though the itinerary of the series is yet to be released, the first Test is highly likely to be held from October 24.





