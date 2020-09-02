Narail residents mourn Pranab Mukherjee's death



The people residents of Narail mourned the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee as he was married to Suvra Mukerjee of the district.Leaders and workers of different political parties and people of various walks of life paid their homage to Pranab, a genuine friend of Bangladesh, and wished the eternal peace of his departed soul. They also conveyed condolences to his bereaved family members.







Advocate Subash Chandra Bose, President of Narail District Awami League and President of Shuvra Mukherjee Foundation, AL's General Secretary and Sadar Upazila Chairman Nizam Uddin Khan Nilu, Mashrafe's father Golam Mortaza Swapan, District Workers Party's President Advocate Nazrul Islam, District Jasad President Advocate Hemayet Ullah Hiru, among others, expressed their shock at the death, reports UNB.





Meanwhile, religious rituals and prayers were also held at Shuvra Mukherjee's own house at Bhadravila village and maternal uncle's house at Tularampur village of Sadar upazila after the death and the arrangements will continue for 13 days, said her younger brother Kanailal Ghosh.





Shuvra Ghosh, daughter of Amarendra Ghosh of Bhadravila village, was born at the village on September 17, 1943. They were four brothers and four sisters.In 1955, she moved to West Bengal. Although Shuvra's other siblings eventually migrated to India, her younger brother, Kanailal Ghosh, did not leave the ancestral house.





Pranab Mukherjee was married to Shuvra Ghosh on July 13, 1957. They have two sons - Abhijit Mukherjee and Surjit Mukherjee, and a daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee.In search of roots, Shuvra Mukherjee came to Narail with her daughter, Sharmistha, 40 years later in 1995.





Later, Pranab Mukherjee came to Bhadrabila village in Narail Sadar Upazila on March 5, 2013 with his wife Shuvra Mukherjee which was his first visit to his in-law's house. Shuvra Mukherjee died on August 18, 2015 at a military hospital in New Delhi, India.Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday.











