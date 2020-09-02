Forex reserve hits record high over $39 billion



Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve has touched a new record of US$39.04 billion amid Covid-19 outbreak, sources at the central bank said this.The flow of remittance and aid of the development partners added to raise the foreign exchange reserve to 39.04 billion.





Earlier, the previous highest reserves amounting $37.18 billion were recorded on July 29 this year. In the fiscal year 2019-20, inbound remittance registered 10.87 percent growth to $18.21 billion, thanks to the 2 percent incentive scheme of the government.





Bangladeshi expatriate workers have sent home a record amount of remittance in July this fiscal 2020-21. They sent back $2.6 billion inward remittances in the first month of the new fiscal year, a new monthly record. The amount is around 63 higher than in July 2019.

