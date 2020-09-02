'Increase technology use in power sector to ensure transparency'



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has asked related concerned of his ministry officials to increase the use of technology to ensure transparency and accountability in the power sector.





He made the directives while inaugurating Smart Prepayment Meter Installation West Zone Power Distribution Company in Jashore connecting through video conference from ministry on Tuesday.The junior minister said, "The use of modern technology in the power sector will ensure customer satisfaction by improving the service quality."







The launching of smart prepaid metre in Jashore city will give consumers immense freedom about power consumption. Nasrul Hamid directed the officials concerned to take steps for the proper installation of underground cable, smart grid lines in Jashore and proper utilization of the existing resources. According to ministry officials the number of subscribers in Jashore is 90,430 while the initial target for the installation of the proposed prepaid meters is 48,509.





They said the use of prepaid meters will allow consumers to use electricity as per their budget and they will get one percent rebate on their net electricity bill.No security deposit will be required in the case of a new connection and the recharge process is also very simple, they added.





Deputy Commissioner of Jashore Md Tamizul Islam Khan presided over the meeting while the function was addressed, among others, by State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya, lawmaker Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Managing Director of West Zone Power Distribution Company Md Shafiq Uddin.







