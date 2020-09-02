Bangladesh to mourn Pranab Mukherjee's death today



Bangladesh will observe one-day national mourning today in respect to the memory of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.





Marking the day, national flag will be hoisted half- mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, educational institutions and all government and non-government buildings and at all missions abroad, reports BSS.





Special prayers will be offered at the concerned places of worships across the country.Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday after fighting for life for 21 days at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 84.





