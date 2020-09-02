Six Jamaat leaders jailed in Ctg for vandalising Bangabandhu’s portrait





Six leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including senior Nayeb-e Amir and former lawmaker Maulana Shamsul Islam, were sent to jail on Tuesday in a case filed over vandalizing portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Md Ismail Hossain, district judge of Chattogram, sent him to jail refusing their bail pleas, said their lawyer Manzur Ahmed Ansari.





The other five are – Professor Dr Mahbubur Rahman, former Business Faculty Dean of International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC); Dr Kausar Ahmed, Assistant Professor of the Department of English at IIUC; Nizam Uddin, Assistant Professor of Faculty of Economics and Banking; Shafiul Alam, former councilor and the personal secretary of the Board of Trustees of the university.





Md Kamal Uddin, Assistant Legal Affairs Secretary of Chattogram South District unit of Awami Jubo League, filed the case with Sitakunda Model Police Station, accusing the six and around 70-80 unnamed people.





The six appeared at the court on Tuesday as their bail expired. After hearing their bail petition, the court sent them to jail.





