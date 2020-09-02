'Close to half a million children infected with Covid-19 in US'





Nearly 480,000 child Covid-19 cases have been reported in the United States since the onset of the pandemic, reported Xinhua news agency according to a new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.





While children represented only 9.5 per cent of all cases in states reporting cases by age, a total of 476,439 children have tested positive for Covid-19, said the report released on Monday.





The overall rate is 631 cases per 100,000 children in the population.





70,330 new child cases were reported from Aug 13 to 27, a 17 per cent increase in child cases over two weeks, add the report.





Children were 0.6 to 4.1 per cent of total reported hospitalisations, and 0 to 0.3 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths, said the report.





"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children.





"However, states should continue to provide detailed reports on Covid-19 cases, testing, hospitalisations, and mortality by age so that the effects of Covid-19 on children's health can be documented and monitored," said the report. -- BERNAMA

