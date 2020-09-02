Published:  01:28 PM, 02 September 2020

Digital condolence book opened at Indian HC in memory of Mukherjee

Indian High Commission in Dhaka has opened a digital condolence book in memory of Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of India.

Those desirous of paying their tributes can do so at - https://www.hcidhaka.gov.in/condolence_reg

Mukherjee was laid to rest with full military honours on Tuesday.

Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and Bharat Ratna, passed away at 84 after battling a long illness on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, through Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Muhammad Imran, on Tuesday paid their last respects to Mukherjee.

One-day National mourning is being observed on Wednesday in Bangladesh in honour  of  the former Indian President.

The national flag is flown half- mast.


