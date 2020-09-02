Digital condolence book opened at Indian HC in memory of Mukherjee

Indian High Commission in Dhaka has opened a digital condolence book in memory of Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of India.
Mukherjee was laid to rest with full military honours on Tuesday.
Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and Bharat Ratna, passed away at 84 after battling a long illness on Monday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, through Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Muhammad Imran, on Tuesday paid their last respects to Mukherjee.
One-day National mourning is being observed on Wednesday in Bangladesh in honour of the former Indian President.
The national flag is flown half- mast.
