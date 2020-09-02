Digital condolence book opened at Indian HC in memory of Mukherjee









Indian High Commission in Dhaka has opened a digital condolence book in memory of Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of India.





Those desirous of paying their tributes can do so at - https://www.hcidhaka.gov.in/condolence_reg





Mukherjee was laid to rest with full military honours on Tuesday.





Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and Bharat Ratna, passed away at 84 after battling a long illness on Monday.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, through Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Muhammad Imran, on Tuesday paid their last respects to Mukherjee.





One-day National mourning is being observed on Wednesday in Bangladesh in honour of the former Indian President.





The national flag is flown half- mast.

Leave Your Comments