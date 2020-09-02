Covid-19: Global death toll hits 855,444









The death toll from Covid-19 reached 855,444 globally on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the number of confirmed cases stands at 25, 658, 847according to JHU.





The United States retained its position as the worst hit country from the virus with 6,073,174 confirmed cases and 184,644 deaths.





The US is followed by Brazil that recorded 3,950,931 confirmed cases and 122,596 deaths so far.





India remained top three in both confirmed cases and deaths as the country reported 3, 691,166 cases and 65, 288 deaths according to JHU data.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Situation in Bangladesh





The country reported 1,950 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after testing 12,209 samples in the last 24 hours.





Besides, 4,316 people died of coronavirus infection till Tuesday morning with the death of 35 more patients in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.37 percent.





So far, 2,08,177 patients have been identified in the country since March 8 after testing 15,62,415 samples.





The country saw the recovery of new 3,290 Covid-19 patients during the period which boosted the number of total recoveries across the country to 2,08,177.

