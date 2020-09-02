Shimulia-Kathalbari ferry services resume after 12 hours









Ferry services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumed after for 12 hours of disruption on Wednesday due to poor navigability, causing immense sufferings to the commuters.





Shafiqul Islam, assistant general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Munshiganj, said dredging works are underway with nine dredger machines to restore navigability.





He also hoped that the ferry services will go into full operation after the completion of the dredging work, he said.





The ferry services on the route resumed around 6:00 am on Wednesday on limited scale, he said.





Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the river following abrupt suspension of ferry service, causing untold sufferings to the travelers.





Only six ferries out of 17 are operating now while 87 launches and four speedboats are operating to ferry passengers, said Shafiqul Islam.

Leave Your Comments