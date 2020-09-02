Blast at Chattogram container depot leaves 3 dead









Three workers were killed in an explosion at a container depot in Patenga area of Chattogram district on Wednesday.





The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.





Mohammad Zobair Syed, officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station, said the explosion occurred at noon while repairing a fuel tank of a prime mover at Inktrend Container Depot located at Bijoy Nagar of Patenga, leaving three workers dead.





Several other workers were injured in the incident.





On information, police went to the spot and rescued the injured.

Leave Your Comments