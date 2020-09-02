UK to lead action to protect world’s poorest people: Raab









British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday said the UK will lead a global call to action to protect the world’s poorest people from coronavirus and the increasing threat of famine.





The coronavirus pandemic, conflict, locust swarms and climate change have left 250 million people worldwide facing extreme hunger this year, with parts of Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria and Burkina Faso on the brink of famine.





Without international attention, many more will die from hunger and disease, and the pandemic will continue to spread in developing countries and to the wider world, said a media release shared by British High Commission in Dhaka.





As the new Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) was inaugurated on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary pledged to use the UK’s diplomatic levers and aid expertise to build a stronger international consensus to fight back against the devastating impacts of coronavirus, conflict and climate change.





The UK will commit a new £119 million aid package to tackle the combined threat of coronavirus and famines, which is expected to help alleviate extreme hunger for over 6 million people in Yemen, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Somalia, Central African Republic, the Sahel, South Sudan and Sudan.





Alongside the aid package, Dominic Raab has appointed Nick Dyer as the UK’s first Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs to work in partnership with other donors, UN agencies, NGOs and foundations to help prevent catastrophic famine.





Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said coronavirus and famine threaten millions in some of the world’s poorest countries, and give rise to direct problems that affect the UK, including terrorism and migration flows.





“Global Britain, as a force for good in the world, is leading by example and bringing the international community together to tackle these deadly threats, because it’s the right thing to do and it protects British interests.





“We can only tackle these global challenges by combining our diplomatic strength with our world-leading aid expertise.”





As the UK takes on the presidencies of the G7 and COP26, the Foreign Secretary will urge other countries to step up and help the developing world, as it faces a series of devastating challenges.





The UK is already leading the way in the international search to find a coronavirus vaccine and has committed to equitable access for all to a successful vaccine, treatments and tests.





It is the largest donor to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is helping to make sure the poorest countries can access any Covid-19 vaccine.





In addition, the UK will continue to use its seat on the UN Security Council to call for life-saving humanitarian access for everyone who needs it and hold countries to account on their international legal obligations to allow aid workers to operate impartially in conflict zones.





The UK has committed to spending 0.7% of our national income on aid, and the formation of the FCDO today will make sure our diplomatic influence and development expertise are combined to the best effect on the global stage.





The ongoing Integrated Review will inform the strategic priorities of the new department, to make sure UK aid and diplomatic efforts are a force for good and support the national interest.





British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "Today is a special day for the British Government because we are launching the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO for short."





The FCDO is a merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development.





Director of Development Judith Herbertson said this is an exciting and important day for the UK Government as they pioneer a new international Department.





"Here in Bangladesh, this offers us the opportunity to build on the successes of the DFID presence and partnerships have offered over decades, and to continue the UK commitment to support long term sustainable development and stability, prosperity for Bangladesh, drawing on the strengths of both former departments, FCO and DFID," she said.





In terms of the joined up approach that FCDO offers, Herbertson said they are going to bring together the full range of the UK Government knowledge and expertise to deliver more both creative and more ambitious policy and programmes for the benefit of the UK and Bangladesh through one single, coherent effort.





"As one team, we aim to become a force for good in the world here in Bangladesh and for the people of the UK," she said.





"The UK is demonstrating global leadership on key world challenges such as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and children’s education," said the High Commissioner.





He said they will continue to do so, particularly in support of equitable and fair access to vaccines, putting in place actions to tackle climate change as the Chair of the UN climate change conference COP26 next year and championing quality education for young girls.





"All of this matters to Bangladesh and as FCDO we will be even more committed to these causes locally and globally," Dickson said in a video message.





He said building shared global prosperity, eradicating extreme poverty, leaving no-one behind, tackling climate change, strengthening the international rule of law and global security, and promoting universal human rights and free, open societies will be among the core missions of the FCDO.

