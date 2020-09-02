Light to moderate rain likely over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions, at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over southern part of the country today,” said a met office release this morning.





Day temperature may rise 1-2 degrees Celsius and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh as one of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay, it added.





Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.





Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 33.0 degrees Celsius at Rangamati and minimum temperature today 24.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Tangail and Kumarkhali in Khulna division.





Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 94 millimeters (mm) at Rajarhat.





The sun sets at 6.15 pm today and rises at 5.41 am tomorrow in the capital.

Leave Your Comments