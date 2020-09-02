Voluntary Medical Technologists demand job confirmation

Leave Your Comments

Voluntary medical assistants at the capital’s Sheikh Russell National Gastro Liver Hospital have started a hunger-strike till death demanding permanent employment and to be included under revenue coverage. Thirteen voluntary technologists started the strike in front of the Sheikh Russell National Gastro Liver Hospital on Tuesday, September 1. Bangladesh has also been severely affected by the deadly onslaught of the Corona virus pandemic that is running a havoc across the world. While many in the health sector are reluctant to provide care during this difficult time, the voluntary medical technologists have been providing healthcare services risking their lives. Several of them got infected with the Corona virus while performing high-risk tasks like collecting samples and conducting the tests. As there are no medical technologists covered by the revenue board at the Sheikh Russel National Gastro Liver Hospital, the voluntary technologists have been responsibly providing health services. Out of the medical technologists involved in corona care, hundred and forty-five in the first step and fifty-seven in the second have been approved by the current government to be appointed under the direct revenue. But the names of the thirteen voluntary technologists at the Sheikh Russell National Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital are not in the appointment list. These deprived medical technologists are expecting the kind intervention by the Prime Minister. In this connection, they have sent a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister as well.