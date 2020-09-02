Court orders freezing Regent Group chairman, MD’s 58 bank accounts









A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to freeze 58 bank accounts of Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed and its Managing Director Masud Parvez in a money laundering case.





Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order following a petition submitted by Moniruzzaman, an inspector of Criminal Investigation Department, and also the investigation officer of the case.





Shahed have 43 and Masud 15 bank accounts in different banks of the capital, said Taposh Kumar Paul, additional public prosecutor of the court.





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on July 15 and Masud Parvej from Kapasia on July 14.





Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.





The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

