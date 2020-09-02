Police officer saves people risking his life

A police officer was injured as he tried to save pedestrians from a knife-wielding youth in front of Sadar Police Station in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday. A police member also wounded at the time.







Police arrested the youth Mobassher (30), son of late Joynal Abedin of Puniout village in Brahmanbaria town. Mujibur Rahman, a sub inspector at Sadar Police Station, filed a case against the youth. The arrestee was sent to the court on Wednesday.







According to eyewitnesses, when Mobassher was wandering in front of Sadar Model Police Station, an on-duty cop asked him about his purpose. He got angry and tried to attack the police member with a knife. Hearing the hue and cry, Inspector (Investigation) Mohammad Shahjahan came out of his office.







As a tactic, Inspector Shahjahan diverted the attention of the knife-wielding youth to him alerting others so that the police personnel could to grab the youth. But the youth approached to Shahjahan. Though the police officer grabbed him with one hand, but the youth stabbed him on his another hand leaving Shahjahan seriously injured. A police member was also injured in the attack. Later, the knife-wielding youth was captured.







People, who were present during the incident, praised the prompt and tricky move of Inspector Shahjahan to grab the youth. If the attacker was not captured, something serious would happen, they reckoned.







Colleagues at Sadar Model Police Station also lauded the bold and quick response of Inspector Shahjahan. The police officer has also been working in silence with intelligence and sincerity to maintain law and order. He frequently leads important operations.







People of Brahmanbaria Sadar are happy and secure to get an efficient police officer like Inspector Shahjahan.







SI Shariful Islam, investigation officer of the case, said, “The youth has been sent to the court after a case was filed. We cannot say whether he is mentally unstable or not at this moment. His mental condition can be learnt following test if the court orders.”







Inspector (Investigation) Mohamamd Shahjahan said, “I have sustained injuries in my toes. The youth has been captured in front of the police station. It cannot be said at this moment why he did such thing.”

Leave Your Comments