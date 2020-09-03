A tribute to Pranab Mukherjee





Pranab Mukherjee the 13th President of the Union of India passed away after a prolong illness at the Army Hospital based in the Indian capital city New Delhi. It was a long five decades old political career which came to an end t the Army Referal Hospital, New Delhi. He was aged 84 years and his survived by two sons and a daughter. He was born in the year 1935 on December 11, at Mirati which now falls under Birbhum district of West Bengal.







Among his sons Abhijit and Indrajit, former is still the member of Parliament of Indian National Congress from Murshidabad District, West Bengal and later is a corporate executive. Mukherjee’s only daughter Sharmistha is the executive committee member of INC, New Delhi unit. His wife Shuvra Mukherjee predeceased him exactly five years ago in the year 2015 who was a prolific Rabindra Sangeet singer.







Pranab Mukherjee had a long four decades political career touching chiefly upon elite classes of India as well as his home state of West Bengal. His father Late Kamadakinkar was from Biplabi Bangla Congress which was actually founded by another political legend and idealist of those days Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee. In the prime part of his life Pranab Mukherjee was a lecturer in Kirnahar College of Birbhum district of the Indian state of West Bengal till the year 1968. It was in the year 1969 when his father Late Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee decided to part all the relations with politics on moral grounds his third son Pranab got a good break through into politics which he continued till four decades and little more in his active political life.





Pranab Mukherjee joined politics way back in the year 1969. Right from the beginning young Pranab became closely intimidated with legendary Indira Gandhi. Right from the prime phase of his political lives Pranab Mukherjee was a member of Rajya Sabha which is regarded as upper house of Indian Parliament. He was elected to Lok Sabha twice from Murshidabad district. In the organizational activities of Indian National Congress Pranab Mukherjee was always active and solved many innumerable problems of the party. He was not a mass leader but he will be rated as crisis manager of Indian National Congress which party members should reminisce his contributions with a heavy heart.





Pranab Mukherjee apart from being an hard-core politician was a teacher in the beginning of his life prior to joining politics. He was an erudite person with an M.A. and LL.B. degree from Calcutta University. He taught in some of the reputed colleges of West Bengal which has polished his knowledge of politics to higher degrees of excellence. Apart from being engaged into politics he was an avid reader of all subjects which also includes Sanskrit and Ideological studies. Among the academic honours received by him has been stated as follow:





* Honorary Doctorate of Letters by the University of Wolvarhampton in the year 2011





* Honorary D.Litt. by Assam University in the year 2012





* Conferment of Honorary D.Litt. by the University of Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum, Karnataka, India in the year 2012





* Conferment of Honorary L.L.D by the Dhaka University during the University’s convocation in the year 2013 by the then Chancellor Mohammad Zillur Rahman on March 4





* D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) conferred by the Jadavpur University way back in the year 2017.



Books written by Pranab Mukherjee





There are several books written by Pranab Mukherjee have been stated as follow:





Midterm Poll, Beyond Survival-Emerging dimensions of Indian economy, Off the track-1987, The saga of struggle and sacrifice-1992, Challenges before the nation- 1992, Congress and the making of the nation- 2011, Thoughts and reflections -2014, The coalition years etc.



Political positions and ministerial posts held in the prolong career of Late Pranab Mukherjee





Rajya Sabha Member of the year 1972, Union minister of Industrial Development -1973-1974, Union minister of shipping and transport -1974, Union minister of state for finance- from the years: 1974-75, 1982-1984 and 2009-2012, Union minister for revenue and banking-1975-1977, Treasurer of All India Congress Committee- 1978-1979, Leader of the house of Rajya Sabha-1980-1985, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission-1991.





In the year 2019 Pranab Mukherjee was crowned with Bharat Ratna. His last public life was being appointed as the 13th President of India from the year 2012-2017 when he was replaced by Ram Nath Kovind in the year 2017.





Though his prolonged political and academic careers were a mixed one but his political astuteness was always at its towering stage. Prior to his illness in the beginning of August 2020, Late Pranab Mukherjee tried his level best to rejuvenate Indian National Congress to the party’s heydays. But it is the misfortune of INC personnel to miss his valuable service. He was close and cordial with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana. When Bangladesh was in the midst of traumatic political inferno on the aftermath of the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman it was only Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana could manage to survive the onslaught mainly because of Late Pranab Mukherjee and Suvra Mukherjee who helped them a lot.





That is why it was gratifying to note Bangladesh Prime Minister and her younger sister reminisce till date Late Mukherjee and spouse with humbleness and gratitude. Another interesting part to be noted is that Late Pranab Mukherjee was the jamaibabu (son-in-law) of Jessore which now falls in Bangladesh. have come to know from reliable circles of Dhaka city, that Sheikh Hasina mentioned about the gratitude towards Pranab Mukherjee and Suvra Mukherjee the way late couple helped the affected sisters during the traumatic phase of Bangladesh of the year 1975. This kind of gratitude is rarely seen in the present day’s political and social scenes in both India and Bangladesh.





Now Late Pranab Mukherjee has departed to another world with sublimity and peace. It is our humble pray towards the departed soul wherever he remains he must lead a life of peaceful coexistence. Lastly I dearly cherish that his talents in politics and writings be sources of inspiration to the modern generations of the field. May his Soul be rest in peace.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

