Worldwide waffling





Australia's trade position has boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic but it will not stop the country posting its first recession in 29 years.The nation's current account trade surplus ballooned to $17.7bn in the June quarter, compared with $9bn in the previous three months, Australian Bureau of Statistics data released on Tuesday shows.Net exports are expected to add 1 percentage point to economic growth in the quarter.The June quarter national accounts are due for release on Wednesday.









This was supposed to be the year that China's export machine began to stall. President Trump had imposed broad tariffs on Chinese goods. Countries like Japan and France pushed companies to shift production from China.







The pandemic had crippled China's factories by the end of January.Instead, China Inc. has come roaring back.After reopening in late February and early March, China's factories began an export blitz that is still gaining steam.





Exports soared in July to their second-highest level ever, nearly matching the record-setting Christmas rush last December. The country has grabbed a much larger share of global markets this summer from other manufacturing nations, entrenching a dominance in trade that could last long after the world begins to recover from the pandemic.









The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), Europe's biggest technology show, kicks off Thursday in Berlin, Germany. This time, the trade show will be scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.







That said, major manufacturers, including LG, Huawei, Qualcomm and Realme will all be showing off their latest products and making new announcements. The show is running across the first week of September (3 to 5). From new smartphones, laptops, TVs to tablets, here's what we expect to see at this year's IFA Berlin trade show.













Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd called the Coalition's plan to dump next year's increase in compulsory superannuation contributions "cowardly" and "cruel" in a joint press conference with ex-Prime Minister Paul Keating. Mr Rudd accused the Federal Government of using the COVID-19 crisis to "destroy the superannuation system".





.The super guarantee is legislated to rise incrementally from 9.5 per cent to 12 per cent starting from next year, but the Coalition is pushing back on the superannuation increases given the current economic conditions.Mr Rudd accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg of betraying the Australian people and working families if the increase from 9.5 per cent to 12 per cent is abandoned.











