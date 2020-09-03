All people of city are equal to me: Mayor Ivy



Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy has said it is not important to me who are my supporters or who are of MP as I have relentlessly been working for people irrespective of political identity.





She was addressing as the chief guest the opening the program of installing electric lights in Bhuiyan Para area under Ward No. 8 of the city corporation on Monday. Mayor Ivy said, "I am implementing pledges made to people one by one. Development works are going on in Narayanganj, Siddhirganj, Bandar areas.







The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the pace of development. We need time to overcome the situation."She sought necessary time to implement the development works.Earlier, Mayor Ivy visited different development works in Ward No. 8 area.





War No. Councillor Ruhul Amin Molla, Shihab Uddin Ripon, Alhaj Shah Alam, Alhaj Jahirul Haque, Nazir Ahmed, Jasim Uddin, Nur Hossain Pathan, Niloy, Shuvo, Mujibul Haque Babu, Motaleb, Yeasin, Kashem Member, Mahbubul Alam and Shamim Hasan present on the occasion, among others.









---Manir Hossain, Narayanganj

