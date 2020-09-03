Shehnaaz to join the cast of Akshay's web-series



Last year, Akshay Kumar literally set the stage on fire when he announced his partnership with Amazon Prime for an upcoming action-packed series 'The End'. When Akshay pulled this fiery stunt on stage, it was announced by Amazon that this series is being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience.





From there only, his fans are quite excited for the series and waiting for 2021 as the makers have plans to shoot the three seasons by the end of 2021. For the series, Akshay Kumar is collaborating with Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment who has managed to pull off this association. Even in the past, Vikram and Akshay have collaborated on films like 'Airlift, Baby', 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', Special 26, OMG - Oh My God.





Now according to the rumors, 'Bigg Boss' star Shehnaaz Gill is said to be finalized to play a prominent role in the series opposite Akshay Kumar. Shehnaaz became a household name after her success from 'Bigg Boss'. This news has filled her fans with more excitement.

