Published:  01:06 AM, 03 September 2020

Depp requests delay in defamation trial for 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Depp requests delay in defamation trial for 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Johnny Depp has requested that his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard be delayed due to the upcoming filming of 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.The filming for the David Yates-directed film was put on hold, like many Hollywood shoots and events, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But filming is set to resume on Fantastic Beasts 3 in October and it is estimated that the shooting will continue until February, according to the Deadline. '

The Fantastic Beasts' actor requested on August 21 that the trial be postponed until sometime between on March and June 2021. Depp filed the $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife, 'Aquaman' actress, in 2019, for an op-ed published in the Washington Post in 2018, wherein she wrote about sexual and domestic violence. The case has since been handled in Virginia.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »