Depp requests delay in defamation trial for 'Fantastic Beasts 3'



Johnny Depp has requested that his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard be delayed due to the upcoming filming of 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.The filming for the David Yates-directed film was put on hold, like many Hollywood shoots and events, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.







But filming is set to resume on Fantastic Beasts 3 in October and it is estimated that the shooting will continue until February, according to the Deadline. '





The Fantastic Beasts' actor requested on August 21 that the trial be postponed until sometime between on March and June 2021. Depp filed the $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife, 'Aquaman' actress, in 2019, for an op-ed published in the Washington Post in 2018, wherein she wrote about sexual and domestic violence. The case has since been handled in Virginia.





