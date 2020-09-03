Nandita's 'O Mor Moyna Go' gets appreciation



Popular singer of present generation Sanzida Mahmood Nandita has already established her position in the field of music by virtue of her melodious voice. Earlier, she won minds of many music-lovers by rendering old Bengali songs. As a part of its continuation, she again lent her voice for a popular Bengali song.







Nandita lent her vocal for noted singer of the Subcontinent Lata Mangeshkar's one of the most popular songs titled 'O Mor Moyna Go'. Nandita rendered the song with full emotion, which made her position individual among other singers. By this song she became more popular among the music-lovers. Salil Chowdhury wrote lyric and also composed music of the song. Partha Barua has re-arranged music of the song, which was released on YouTube channel of Salon Music on August 31.





After releasing the song, Nandita is very much excited. While talking in this regard Nandita shared her feelings by this way, "After a break, a song of mine released on this platform. Earlier, I got appreciation for the song titled 'Ek Baishakhe Dekha Holo Du'jonay' from this platform. After releasing the song, I have to render it again while performing in any stage show. I have full respect to original singer of the song respected Aarti Mukherjee.





In fact, this song brought me in the limelight. I believe Lata Mangeshkar's song will also be liked by the listeners. I have already getting response for Lata's song. I am grateful to Partha Dada, who co-operated me a lot in this regard. I am also grateful to them who are hearing my songs regularly."





Meanwhile, Aarti Mukherjee's another song 'Ogo Moner Duare Dariye Thekona' was also released under the banner of same platform. Nandita also came into discussion to perform in several TVCs. In last Valentine's Day, her duet song with Jewel titled Tomar Oi Bhalobasai was released. Besides rendering song, Nandita is very much comfortable in program hosting since 2013. She started her career in hosting on ETV's musical show 'Gaan-er Opare'.

