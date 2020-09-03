Rosy excited to act in faction play after long time



Popular actress in dramas and films is Rosy Selim. She has already acted in a drama based on family stories. The drama was written and directed by Mostafa Kamal Raj, a talented and popular playwright of the time. The name of the drama is 'Tumi Ki Amarai'. The drama also stars Shahiduzzaman Selim, Jovan and Tanjin Tisha. Rosy Selim said, "Now it is seen that the character of the parents is not present in the story of dramas.







Some are trying to build drama by emphasizing the character of the parents in the story. Mostafa Kamal Raj is one of them. Under his direction, I am starring in the popular drama 'Family Crisis', which is currently airing. I am getting a great response for acting in this drama."





It is learned that the new drama will be aired on a satellite channel soon. Meanwhile, Rosy Selim is currently acting in four serial dramas. These are Matia Banu Shuku's 'Bakor Khani', Muhammad Mostafa Kamal Raj's 'Family Crisis', Akash Ranjan's 'Bou Shashuri' and Deepto TV's 'Man Obhiman'.







Rosy Selim said that she will be busy shooting the series from September 7 to September 21. Meanwhile, two movies 'Poran' directed by Raihan Rafi starring Rosy Selim and 'Psycho' directed by Ananya Mamun are awaiting release. In the first, she played the role of a villain for the first time and in the second; she played the role of a teacher.



