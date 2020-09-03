Mostofa Sarwar Farooki



Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, one of the best filmmakers in the country, is going to start work on another English film. This time the name of the film is 'A Burning Question'. On Monday, an organization called 'Asian Project Market' announced the names of 20 new films on their website. That list also includes Farooki's film.







The whole arrangement, language, story of this film is US. It will be co-produced by actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha, wife of director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and US citizen Srihari Sathe. In other words, 'A Burning Question' is going to be a joint production of Bangladesh and the United States.





Regarding the new film, producer Farooki said, "This is my second film to be made in English, all of which will be staged in the United States. The language and setting of the story are also there. The film deals with mainstream American issues."





Earlier, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki shot his first international language film 'No Lands Man' stars Indian thespian Nawazuddin Siddiqui ('Sacred Games') with Australian theatre actor Megan Mitchell and Bangladeshi musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan, in November-December last year. It has not been released yet. Before that, the star couple Farooki and his wife Tisha are already working on the second film.

