Nadia busy with five drama serials



Model-actress Sallha Khanam Nadia will be seen on the TV channel seven days a week. This actress has five serial dramas in her hands.







These are on different channels throughout the week. Among the dramas starring Nadia, 'Cheating Master' is being aired every Wednesday and Saturday on RTV, 'Shahorali' on NTV on Thursday-Saturday and 'Back Bencher's' on SATV every Sunday-Thursday.







Apart from this, the series 'Family Fantasy' will be aired every Tuesday-Thursday on Desh TV and the series 'Bibaho Hobe' will be aired on Banglavision every Sunday-Monday from September 6.





Nadia said, "It is a great pleasure to be with the audience throughout the week. I am grateful to the directors for trusting me. I will be with the audience in different characters in each drama series." Meanwhile, the actress has been shooting since Eid. She said that she is acting in serial dramas as well as solo dramas.







However, Nadia is now giving more priority to indoor based works. This actress has been seen in several dramas on Eid. She said that she has received a lot of response for Tousif's 'Apekkhar Neel Prohor' and Mosharraf Karim's 'Tarzan Visa'.

