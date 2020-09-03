Shakib returns home after five months

Shakib Al Hasan captured after arriving in Dhaka from the USA on Wednesday morning. -Collected



Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned home from the USA on Wednesday morning after five months.Shakib is currently serving a two-year ban with one year suspended from cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a flight of Qatar Airlines at 2:50am on Wednesday.





The 33-year old all-rounder is currently in self-isolation at his residence at Banani. He went to the US on March 21 last amid the coronavirus outbreak to give company to his expectant wife. Shakib and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir were blessed with a second child back in April.







He is expected to get tested for COVID-19 soon and if he turns out to be negative then he will be able to start his training back at BKSP under the supervision of his childhood coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim.







The world-famed all-rounder will start individual training at BKSP likely on September 5. Before starting practice, he will have to quarantine for 14 days. Earlier, Shakib was banned from all cricketing activities for two years in October last year, with one year of those is suspended.





However, BCB chief Nazmul Hassan has already said that Shakib can return to international cricket with a Test in the forthcoming Lanka tour. The three-Test tour of Sri Lanka is slated to begin from October 24. The BCB president remained hopeful of getting the Shakib's services from the second Test. The Bangladesh cricket team will leave for Sri Lanka later this month.







