Container explosion kills 3 workers in Chattogram



Three workers were killed and three others received critical burn injuries in an explosion at a Private Container Depot (off dock) near Patenga Ghat no:14 in the city on Wednesday. "





The workers were killed in an explosion while wielding a fuel tank of a car at Incontrade Container Depot in Bijoy Nagar area in the city this noon," said Jubair Sayed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patenga thana, reports BSS. The deceased were identified as wielding mechanic Md Arman, container depot worker Moktar Hossain and Newaz Uddin, an assistant of a driver, hailed from Bijoy Nagar area.





"The wounded were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Their condition is stated to be critical," said Hamid Ullah, on-duty policeman of CMCH police out-post, adding that police recovered the bodies.







