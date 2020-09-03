Dog travels 10,000 miles to rejoin owners



All the best dogs find their way home eventually. Sometimes, like Pipsqueak the wiener dog, they've got to embark on a journey of more than 10,000 miles to get there.Little Pip was stranded in South Carolina at the height of the pandemic after her owners were forced to abandon their round-the-world sailing trip and fly home to Australia, reports CNN.





With borders closing quickly, Zoe and Guy Eilbeck, and their sons Cam and Max, had less than 48 hours to pack up everything from their 40-foot yacht after docking in Hilton Head Island. Australia's tough pet import rules meant their loyal dachshund Pip couldn't come with them.





That's OK, they thought. They'd be able to return in no time at all for a tail-wagging reunion before heading back out on the ocean. So Zoe made a few last-minute phone calls to arrange for Pip to be looked after by a friend, and the family said goodbye for what they hoped would be just six short weeks.But that's not quite how it worked out.







